Claude Giroux Avoids Free Agency By Re-Signing With Senators
The Ottawa Senators and Claude Giroux managed to come to terms on a new contract that will see the longtime NHL center avoid free agency and remain with the Senators.
The contract, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, is a one-year deal worth $2 million. The total value of the contract could reach $4.75 million through various potential bonuses.
Giroux has been in the league since 2008 and the 2025-26 season will be his 19th. Last year, he played in 81 games for Ottawa and registered 15 goals and 50 points.
He signed with the Senators ahead of the 2022-23 season and has since appeared in 245 games for the organization. Giroux, 37, is an Ontario native but moved to Ottawa during his youth, and he's had the chance to play the twilight of his career close to his upbringing.
"Claude brings veteran leadership and a competitive edge to our group and has been a consistent presence on and off the ice," said team president and general manager Steve Staois in a statement Sunday, via Sportsnet.