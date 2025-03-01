College Hockey Ref Quips Sarcastic Warning to Ohio State Fans During No-Goal Call
Big Ten hockey referee Brian Aaron saved a gem of an announcement over the public address system for the regular-season finale between No. 11 Michigan and No. 8 Ohio State on Friday night.
Late in the third period of the rival clash, Ohio State briefly appeared to trim Michigan's 4–2 lead to a one-goal deficit. But the play was ruled a no-goal on the ice, and after review Aaron hopped on the microphone to confirm to the Buckeyes faithful that Ohio State did not score.
But that's not all.
During the replay review, Aaron and his crew discovered that Ohio State had too many men on the ice, resulting in a two-minute minor penalty. Aaron was greeted with loud boos when he announced the no-goal call, and he issued a warning to the 9,225 fans in attendance that there was more bad news on the way.
"It gets worse," he said before announcing the newfound penalty.
Ohio State ended up successfully killing the penalty and went on to score a few minutes later to trim Michigan's lead to 4–3. But it wasn't enough, as the Buckeyes dropped their regular-season finale to fall to 21-11-2 on the year.
The Buckeyes will now head into the Big Ten tournament as the No. 3 seed and will host a best-of-three series against No. 6-seeded Wisconsin next weekend.