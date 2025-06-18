SI

Conn Smythe Winner Sam Bennett Shouts Out Panthers' True MVP After Winning Stanley Cup

Bennett was thinking of a teammate after four-goal outburst.

Kyle Koster

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett hoists the Stanley Cup after winning Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.
Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett hoists the Stanley Cup after winning Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Florida Panthers captured their second straight Stanley Cup on Tuesday night by cruising past the Edmonton Oilers, 5-1, in Game 6.

Panthers star Sam Bennett scored 15 goals in the postseason and won the 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In a class move, Bennett was quick to shout out one of his teammates with the celebrations underway.

Asked about goaltender Sergie Bobrovsky's 29 saves in Game 6, Bennett had the highest of praise.

"That's my MVP," Bennett said. "Every night he's the guy that, he holds this whole thing together. Just the composure in the net gives us so much confidence. He's one of a kind."

The Panthers now have a chance to add to their already impressive dynasty with a core more than capable of hoisting future cups. However, Bennett is set to become an unrestricted free agent so we'll have to wait to see if he'll be back for another run with the franchise next year.

