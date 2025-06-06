Connor McDavid Has Amusing Line About His Game-Tying Assist in Game 1 vs. Panthers
Throughout his career, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid has been renowned for his stoic public persona—never too high, never too low.
When he makes a joke, however, it's usually worth listening to. Such was the case Friday, as the Oilers readied for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on the back of a thrilling Game 1 win.
During a press conference, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet in Canada asked McDavid where he was passing his (errant on first glance) game-tying assist late in Game 1.
"I won't say, I won't say," he deadpanned, shaking his head. "All that matters is it ended up where it needed to be, and we scored."
McDavid's risky pass was snared by defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who scored to tie the game 3–3 6:33 into the third period. Center Leon Draisaitl then netted the winner at 19:29 of overtime, with McDavid again assisting.
Game 2 of the rematch between the Panthers and Edmonton is scheduled for Friday at 8 ET.