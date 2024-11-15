Connor McDavid Becomes Fourth-Fastest NHL Player to Tally 1,000 Points
Connor McDavid continues to do Connor McDavid things.
During Thursday night's contest against the Nashville Predators, the Edmonton Oilers forward found himself in an odd-man rush with linemate Leon Draisaitl flanked on his side and buried a puck past goalie Scott Wedgewood. The goal, his sixth of the 2024 season, was also his 1,000th career point.
McDavid is the fourth-fastest 1,000-point scorer in NHL history. Only Wayne Gretzky (424 games), Mario Lemieux (513), and Mike Bossy (656) accomplished the feat faster. The 27-year-old McDavid did so in his 659th career game. He's the 99th player in league history to amass 1,000 points.
The first overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, McDavid is considered by many to be one of the greatest hockey players of all time. He's scored 100+ points in seven of his nine professional seasons, has won the Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP) three times, and has led the NHL in points five times.
Just last season, McDavid led the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final. After falling 3-0 in the series, he helped carry his team back as they tied the series 3-3 before losing to the Florida Panthers in Game 7. McDavid scored the most points over a two-game stretch (8) in Stanley Cup Final history, and became the sixth player in history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as a member of the Cup-losing team.
McDavid's goal was his sixth (17th point) of the 2024 season. Edmonton is 8-7-1 to start the year.