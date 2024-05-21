Connor McDavid, Oilers Top Canucks in Game 7 to Head to Conference Finals
The Edmonton Oilers are Western Conference Finals bound after securing a 3–2 victory Monday night's Game 7 against the Vancouver Canucks.
Superstar center Connor McDavid was absolutely stoked after the final buzzer sounded, as the 27-year-old could be seen shouting intensely while celebrating with his teammates after the team clinched its second trip to the Western Conference Finals in the past three seasons.
The Oilers' captain was firing up his teammates, aggressively yelling at Dylan Holloway before a couple of quick exchanges with Sam Carrick and Cody Ceci.
McDavid may have gotten a bit carried away with his postgame celebrations, as when it came time for his on-ice interview, he barely had any voice left, prompting the Sportsnet reporter to comically advise him to get a lozenge afterward.
The Oilers have yet to reach the Stanley Cup Finals during McDavid's career, but they trudged one step closer toward that goal with the Game 7 win over the Canucks, who made a late push after trailing 3–0 for much of the game.
Two late Vancouver goals saw fans in Edmonton get a bit nervous, but the team was able to fend off the late surge and hold out for the series-clinching win.
They'll face the Dallas Stars in the conference finals, a series set to begin on Thursday.