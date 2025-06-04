Connor McDavid Showed Exactly Why He's Oilers Captain With Simple Gesture for Zach Hyman
The Edmonton Oilers were dealt a significant blow when standout forward Zach Hyman went down during the Western Conference finals with a dislocated wrist.
Hyman was ruled out for the rest of the season, putting a painful halt to what was an outstanding postseason for the 32-year-old. Speaking to reporters as his team prepares for a Stanley Cup Final rematch, Hyman said that it was none other than team captain Connor McDavid who was the first to console him during the game after he sustained the season-ending injury.
"Honestly, that's when I broke down. It meant a lot," Hyman said of the classy gesture from McDavid, via Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
It may not have seemed like a huge deal to McDavid, who was simply offering his friend and longtime teammate some comfort during a time of need, but it's clear just how much it meant to the ailing Hyman.
McDavid didn't take his role as captain of the Oilers for granted, and it's that type of leadership that makes him the perfect player to wear the "C" on his jersey.
Edmonton will look to win its first Stanley Cup Final since 1990 during this year's sequel of the 2024 championship against the Florida Panthers. The absence of Hyman makes that task more daunting, though with McDavid leading the charge, the Oilers will certainly have a fighting chance.