SI

Connor McDavid Showed Exactly Why He's Oilers Captain With Simple Gesture for Zach Hyman

Karl Rasmussen

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid is congratulated by left wing Zach Hyman after scoring against the St. Louis Blues
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid is congratulated by left wing Zach Hyman after scoring against the St. Louis Blues / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Edmonton Oilers were dealt a significant blow when standout forward Zach Hyman went down during the Western Conference finals with a dislocated wrist.

Hyman was ruled out for the rest of the season, putting a painful halt to what was an outstanding postseason for the 32-year-old. Speaking to reporters as his team prepares for a Stanley Cup Final rematch, Hyman said that it was none other than team captain Connor McDavid who was the first to console him during the game after he sustained the season-ending injury.

"Honestly, that's when I broke down. It meant a lot," Hyman said of the classy gesture from McDavid, via Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

It may not have seemed like a huge deal to McDavid, who was simply offering his friend and longtime teammate some comfort during a time of need, but it's clear just how much it meant to the ailing Hyman.

McDavid didn't take his role as captain of the Oilers for granted, and it's that type of leadership that makes him the perfect player to wear the "C" on his jersey.

Edmonton will look to win its first Stanley Cup Final since 1990 during this year's sequel of the 2024 championship against the Florida Panthers. The absence of Hyman makes that task more daunting, though with McDavid leading the charge, the Oilers will certainly have a fighting chance.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NHL