SI

McDavid, Crosby, MacKinnon Start Off 4 Nations Face-Off With Highlight-Reel Goal

The stars are out in Montreal tonight.

Mike Kadlick

Team Canada celebrates the opening goal of the NHL's Four Nations Face-Off.
Team Canada celebrates the opening goal of the NHL's Four Nations Face-Off. / Screenshot via @BR_OpenIce on X.

The NHL is trying something new this year in place of their annual All-Star Game, opting for what they're calling the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The round-robin tournament—being played between four teams of NHLers from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States—began on Tuesday night in Montreal.

The event started off with quite a bang as less than a minute into game one, Team Canada struck first with a tic-tac-toe type of goal on Sweden.

The puck went from Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid to Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, back to McDavid, and back to Crosby before the 37-year-old found Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon with a back-handed pass across the crease for a score.

Here's a look, as shared by B/R Open Ice on X (formerly Twitter):

That's what happens when you put that many stars on the ice together.

The round-robin tournament continues on Wednesday with the United States and Finland facing off from the Bell Centre at 8:00 p.m. ET—and will be played through next Thursday, Feb. 20, with the final taking place at Boston's TD Garden.

More of the Latest Sports News

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NHL