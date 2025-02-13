McDavid, Crosby, MacKinnon Start Off 4 Nations Face-Off With Highlight-Reel Goal
The NHL is trying something new this year in place of their annual All-Star Game, opting for what they're calling the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The round-robin tournament—being played between four teams of NHLers from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States—began on Tuesday night in Montreal.
The event started off with quite a bang as less than a minute into game one, Team Canada struck first with a tic-tac-toe type of goal on Sweden.
The puck went from Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid to Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, back to McDavid, and back to Crosby before the 37-year-old found Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon with a back-handed pass across the crease for a score.
Here's a look, as shared by B/R Open Ice on X (formerly Twitter):
That's what happens when you put that many stars on the ice together.
The round-robin tournament continues on Wednesday with the United States and Finland facing off from the Bell Centre at 8:00 p.m. ET—and will be played through next Thursday, Feb. 20, with the final taking place at Boston's TD Garden.