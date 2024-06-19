SI

Fans Left Starstruck Watching Connor McDavid’s Nasty Assist on Oilers’ Goal

Kristen Wong

Edmonton Oilers star center Connor McDavid has every hockey fan and non-hockey fans alike talking about his latest assist.

In a win-or-go-home Game 5 against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, the Oilers captain recorded two goals and two assists, marking his second straight game with a four-point performance. McDavid currently has 42 points this postseason and 11 points and counting in the Cup Final, both creeping up on Wayne Gretzky’s all-time records.

Numbers aside, it was his awe-worthy assist during a power play in the second quarter that made fans rewind for a second and third replay.

McDavid easily skated past one Panthers player at center ice before weaving his way through the helpless sticks of defensemen Dmitry Kulikov and Niko Mikkola like a hot knife through butter. He then delivered a picture-perfect pass across goal for teammate Corey Perry to tap in for a 4-1 lead.

Fans simply couldn’t believe it.

Game 6 between the Oilers and Panthers will take place on Friday at Rogers Place in Alberta. The Panthers currently lead the series, 3-2.

