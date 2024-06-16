Oilers’ Connor McDavid Makes Cool History in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final
In a win-or-go-home Stanley Cup Final matchup on Saturday night, Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid helped his team thrash the Florida Panthers and also went home with a neat new record.
McDavid picked up his 32nd assist in the Oilers’ convincing 8-1 victory in Game 4 at Rogers Place, setting an NHL record for most assists in a single postseason. Hall of Fame center Wayne Gretzky previously held the record of 31 assists back when he led the Oilers to their fourth Stanley Cup in franchise history during the 1988 postseason.
“It’s not lost on me what he means to the game,” McDavid said of breaking Gretzky’s record. “But it’s not the focus right now.”
McDavid finished with three assists and notched his first career goal of the Cup Final on Saturday. The Oilers captain has racked up 38 points this postseason, the most by an active player in a single postseason and good for fifth-most all-time.
The Oilers currently trail 3-1 in the series against the Panthers and will travel to Florida for Game 5 on Tuesday. Only one team in NHL history—the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs—has ever won four consecutive games after dropping three in the Cup Final.
“It’s just one win, that’s all it is,” McDavid said after Saturday’s victory. “It doesn't matter if you score eight or you score one, it's just one win. We've got to go to Florida, do a job and drag them back to Alberta."