Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs Was Mic’d Up at Oilers-Stars Game, and Fans Loved It

Andy Nesbitt

Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs had a lot of fun at his first hockey game.
Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs took in his first hockey game last week and it's safe to say it probably won't be his last, as he had a blast watching the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars battle in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Diggs was mic'd up for the game while sitting in the front row with his trainer. He quickly learned there are three 20-minute periods in a hockey game and joked that nobody in the NFL could play in the NHL.

While Diggs didn't get to see the home team get a win (Dallas lost 3-2 in overtime) he had a heck of a time cheering them on. This video is great:

Fans loved it:

The Stars evened the series with a win in Game 2. Game 3 is Monday night in Edmonton.

Published
