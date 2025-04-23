Czech Government Backs Hall of Fame Goalie Dominik Hasek Amid Russian Threats
The government of the Czech Republic has announced its support for Hall of Fame goalie Dominik Hasek amid a feud with Russia that has resulted in the latter nation's leadership threatening him.
Hasek, 60, has been an outspoken critic of Russia's war in Ukraine. In recent comments through his assistant reported on by Russian state media, former Russian president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev suggested (via the AP) that Hasek "should be careful while crossing roads and should not drink beer in unverified places."
"Dmitry Medvedev's threats against Dominik Hasek are absolutely unacceptable. However, they are not surprising from their author," Czech prime minister Petr Fiala said on social media, translated electronically from Czech. "This once again confirms the aggressive and dangerous nature of Russian politics."
Hasek, a six-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's best goalie who played 16 seasons for four teams, is a national hero in the Czech Republic. He owns a pair of Olympic medals with its national team, including a gold medal in the Nagano Winter Games of 1998.
Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, and though statistics remain spotty, the war is believed to have killed hundreds of thousands.