Report: Devils to Hire Sheldon Keefe As Next Head Coach
The New Jersey Devils have reached an agreement with Sheldon Keefe to become the franchise's next head coach, according to multiple reports.
The Devils parted ways with Lindy Ruff during the regular season. Ruff had been the team's coach since 2020, but the team pulled the plug on his tenure after a rough patch in the second half of the campaign that saw New Jersey fall out of playoff contention. Travis Green stepped in as interim coach, but it seems he won't be extended the opportunity to shed the interim label for the Devils.
Keefe, 43, has spent the last five seasons as coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs but parted ways with the organization after its playoff exit in the first round. Keefe made the postseason in all five years of his tenure with the Maple Leafs but never advanced beyond the conference semifinals.
With the Devils looking to become a postseason mainstay after their brief taste of the playoffs in 2023, they'll look to Keefe to help get them over the hump.
Keefe will be the 18th head coach in New Jersey's history as the team continues its pursuit of its first Stanley Cup since 2003.