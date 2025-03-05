Devils' Jack Hughes to Miss Remainder of Season After Undergoing Shoulder Surgery
The New Jersey Devils' title hopes suffered a major blow on Wednesday after the team announced that star forward Jack Hughes would be placed on long-term injured reserve.
Hughes suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday, March 2 during the game against the Vegas Golden Knights after colliding with Jack Eichel and slamming into the boards. He immediately left the ice while clutching his arm and went into the locker room and did not return.
Hughes underwent surgery on the shoulder on Wednesday, with the procedure being performed by Dr. Peter Millett at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo. He's expected to make a full recovery and be ready to return come training camp. His 2024–25 season, however, is over.
In 62 games this season, Hughes recorded 70 points (tied with Jesper Bratt for most on the team) including 27 goals and 43 assists. It was his fourth straight campaign with 26 or more goals, and the third season in a row he recorded more 70 or more points.
New Jersey sits in third in the Metro Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference, but the loss of Hughes will put a significant damper on their chances of making a run for the Stanley Cup.