Hall of Fame Goalie Dominik Hašek Says NHL Should Ban Russians Amid Ukraine Invasion
More than two and a half years have passed since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, a cataclysmic event that precipitated Europe's largest conflict since World War II.
While the sports world has moved on to a degree from its initial condemnation of Russia's actions, Hall of Fame goalie Dominik Hasek has remained an ardent critic of any associations with the country within the hockey world. In an interview with Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic published Thursday, Hasek elaborated upon an Oct. 3 tweet that insisted all Russian players should be barred from playing in the NHL.
“My motivation is huge,” Hasek—one of the Czech Republic's most beloved athletes—said. “I consider everything I do on this topic to be vitally important. What is happening now in Russia, that is, the Russian imperialist war in Ukraine and other crimes connected with it, is very similar to what Hitler did in the 1930s. And we all know how that turned out. This must not happen again."
Hasek's comments came amid scrutiny of the NHL in his home country during a season-opening series between the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils in Prague. Public opinion in the Czech Republic is staunchly anti-Russian, hardened by decades of Soviet domination in the 20th century.
"After the start of the Russian imperialist war, the NHL became an advertisement for this war, because Russian citizens continued to perform and play in it!" Hasek wrote in his lengthy tweet. "Every citizen, unless he is a dissident, is an advertisement for his country's actions."
Hasek played 16 seasons in the NHL for four teams from 1991 to 2008—most notably the Sabres. Disillusioned with the league's handling of the Russian invasion, however, Hasek did not help promote Buffalo's role in the opening series.
“Rules need to be set so that Russian players have an incentive to come out publicly,” he told Fairburn. “Some players could make the best peace ambassadors. Unfortunately, the NHL does not help the Russian hockey players one bit.”