Justin Bieber Donned Quite The Outfit As His Maple Leafs Struggled vs. Panthers
'Tis the season of celebrities supporting their favorite teams with both the NBA and NHL playoffs rolling on, and the latest to be seen courtside—er, rinkside—was Justin Bieber.
During Sunday night's Game 7 contest between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers, both the pop star and his wife, Hailey, were spotted in the first row just behind the benches. For context, Bieber grew up in Stratford, Ontario—just about 100 miles from Toronto—and is an avid fan of the Maple Leafs.
Here's a look at the two taking in the contest, with the two-time Grammy winner rocking quite the game day outfit:
Unfortunately for the Biebs, his Leafs were subject to a brutal second period that saw the Panthers jolt out to a 3-0 lead. Toronto currently trails 4-1 at the midway point of the third.