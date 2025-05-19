SI

Justin Bieber Donned Quite The Outfit As His Maple Leafs Struggled vs. Panthers

Poor Biebs.

Mike Kadlick

Justin and Hailey Bieber watch the Maple Leafs take on the Panthers.
Justin and Hailey Bieber watch the Maple Leafs take on the Panthers. / Screenshot via TNT.
In this story:

'Tis the season of celebrities supporting their favorite teams with both the NBA and NHL playoffs rolling on, and the latest to be seen courtside—er, rinkside—was Justin Bieber.

During Sunday night's Game 7 contest between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers, both the pop star and his wife, Hailey, were spotted in the first row just behind the benches. For context, Bieber grew up in Stratford, Ontario—just about 100 miles from Toronto—and is an avid fan of the Maple Leafs.

Here's a look at the two taking in the contest, with the two-time Grammy winner rocking quite the game day outfit:

Unfortunately for the Biebs, his Leafs were subject to a brutal second period that saw the Panthers jolt out to a 3-0 lead. Toronto currently trails 4-1 at the midway point of the third.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NHL