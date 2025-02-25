Ducks Acquire Ville Husso in Trade With Red Wings
The Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings agreed to a trade on Monday in the aftermath of their overtime clash on Sunday.
The Ducks will acquire veteran goaltender Ville Husso in exchange for future considerations, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Friedman notes that the trade is not related to the injury suffered by Anaheim goaltender John Gibson on Sunday. The 31-year-old exited Sunday's game after the first period and did not return, but isn't expected to be out for too long.
Husso, 30, has featured in nine games and made eight starts for Detroit this season. He's surrendering an average of 3.69 goals per game and owns a save percentage of .866, the lowest of his career.
Husso's best season came in 2021-22 when he started 38 games for the St. Louis Blues and recorded a .919 save percentage with a 2.56 goals allowed average.
Opportunities for Husso to get into the Red Wings lineup have been few and far between this season. He last suited up on Jan. 14, a game in which he conceded five goals on 23 shots. Now, he'll get a chance for a fresh start with the Ducks.