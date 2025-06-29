SI

Ducks Draft Pick Roger McQueen Chose Perfect Jersey Number for Rookie Year

Karl Rasmussen

Roger McQueen is selected as the No. 10 pick to the Anaheim Ducks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft
Roger McQueen is selected as the No. 10 pick to the Anaheim Ducks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Anaheim Ducks first round draft pick Roger McQueen is quickly becoming a fan favorite, and supporters of the organization were absolutely overjoyed when the rookie revealed what jersey number he'll be wearing to start his NHL career.

McQueen posed for a photo while attending a Los Angeles Angels game on Sunday, and he was rocking his own Ducks jersey with the No. 95 fittingly on the back.

Of course, he's not the first renowned McQueen to wear the No. 95 in sports history. The jersey number selection was in part a tribute to Disney's beloved animated race car, Lightning McQueen, winner of seven Piston Cups, who raced in the No. 95 throughout his esteemed fictional career.

After being drafted on Friday night, with the event conveniently located at L.A.'s Peacock Theater, the Ducks took McQueen on a helicopter ride that touched down at Disneyland, where he was able to meet Lightning McQueen in person.

Not your usual start to a player's NHL career.

Anaheim selected McQueen with the No. 10 pick in the draft from the WHL's Brandon Wheat Knights, where he scored 20 points in 17 games this past season.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NHL