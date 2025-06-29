Ducks Draft Pick Roger McQueen Chose Perfect Jersey Number for Rookie Year
Anaheim Ducks first round draft pick Roger McQueen is quickly becoming a fan favorite, and supporters of the organization were absolutely overjoyed when the rookie revealed what jersey number he'll be wearing to start his NHL career.
McQueen posed for a photo while attending a Los Angeles Angels game on Sunday, and he was rocking his own Ducks jersey with the No. 95 fittingly on the back.
Of course, he's not the first renowned McQueen to wear the No. 95 in sports history. The jersey number selection was in part a tribute to Disney's beloved animated race car, Lightning McQueen, winner of seven Piston Cups, who raced in the No. 95 throughout his esteemed fictional career.
After being drafted on Friday night, with the event conveniently located at L.A.'s Peacock Theater, the Ducks took McQueen on a helicopter ride that touched down at Disneyland, where he was able to meet Lightning McQueen in person.
Not your usual start to a player's NHL career.
Anaheim selected McQueen with the No. 10 pick in the draft from the WHL's Brandon Wheat Knights, where he scored 20 points in 17 games this past season.