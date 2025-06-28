Ducks Trade Longtime Goalie John Gibson to Red Wings
As they attempt to end a decade-long playoff drought, the Detroit Red Wings appear to be making some moves.
The Red Wings are acquiring goalie John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks, according to a Saturday morning report from Elliotte Friedman and Frank Seravalli of Sportsnet. Gibson, 31, has spent his entire 12-year career with the Ducks. Petr Mrazek, a veteran goalie in his own right, is reportedly headed to Anaheim in the deal along with draft capital.
In 2025, Gibson went 11-11-2 with a 2.77 goals against average and .911 save percentage. He is the Ducks' all-time leader in saves, and leaves Orange County two wins short of Jean-Sebastien Giguere's franchise record.
Gibson has made three NHL All-Star Games, and received Vezina Trophy votes in 2016 and 2019.
Mrazek, on the other hand, will head to his sixth different team. He went 12-21-2 with the Chicago Blackhawks and Red Wings in 2025.