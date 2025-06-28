SI

Ducks Trade Longtime Goalie John Gibson to Red Wings

He'd spent his entire 12-year career with Anaheim.

Patrick Andres

John Gibson makes a save against the Predators.
John Gibson makes a save against the Predators. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
As they attempt to end a decade-long playoff drought, the Detroit Red Wings appear to be making some moves.

The Red Wings are acquiring goalie John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks, according to a Saturday morning report from Elliotte Friedman and Frank Seravalli of Sportsnet. Gibson, 31, has spent his entire 12-year career with the Ducks. Petr Mrazek, a veteran goalie in his own right, is reportedly headed to Anaheim in the deal along with draft capital.

In 2025, Gibson went 11-11-2 with a 2.77 goals against average and .911 save percentage. He is the Ducks' all-time leader in saves, and leaves Orange County two wins short of Jean-Sebastien Giguere's franchise record.

Gibson has made three NHL All-Star Games, and received Vezina Trophy votes in 2016 and 2019.

Mrazek, on the other hand, will head to his sixth different team. He went 12-21-2 with the Chicago Blackhawks and Red Wings in 2025.

