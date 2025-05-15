ESPN Analysts Rip Maple Leafs' 'Embarrassing' Effort in Blowout Loss to Panthers
The Toronto Maple Leafs were absolutely walloped by the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of their playoff series on Wednesday night, so much so that the ESPN crew couldn't believe the team's "embarrassing" level of effort and overall lack of fight during the critical contest.
Speaking after the 6-1 loss, which tipped the 3-2 series in Florida's favor, the roundtable absolutely laid into the Maple Leafs roster.
"Can someone here explain to me how you get that kind of effort from the Toronto Maple Leafs or no effort at all in that game?" said Steve Levy.
"The lack of emotion I see ... I would be pissed off," added Chris Pronger. "I would be sitting there dejected, at a loss for words, as to how we just laid an egg in the biggest game ... of potentially their careers."
"There are no excuses. Don't try to make an excuse. This was the worst performance we've seen in a long time in a game that had so many implications," noted Mark Messier.
"If they lose this series, there has to be a change," continued P.K. Subban, who started by lamenting how nothing the Maple Leafs have tried before has changed their odds at this point in the season. "There has to be a change with leadership there. It's not about pointing fingers; these are facts, guys. ... It's unacceptable. It's the definition of mediocrity in this sport."
Watch that below:
All four analysts comments were echoed by the fans watching the game in person, at least one of which threw his Maple Leafs jerseys onto the ice as it became clear the Panthers were going to run away with it.
Toronto got off to a 2-0 series lead early on, but has now completely squandered that advantage with poor offensive play across their last two games. If they lose the series overall, it will be a devastating blow for a club looking to advance past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
But with Wednesday's loss, it's sounding more and more like fans—and maybe even the team—are starting to lose hope that that's actually possible.
Game 6 is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, May 16.