ESPN Debuts Alex Ovechkin-Focused 'OviCast' Amid Pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's Goal Record
Alex Ovechkin is just six goals away from surpassing Wayne Gretzky to become the NHL's all-time leading goalscorer.
With 889 goals in his esteemed career, the Washington Capitals star is on the brink of cementing his place in NHL lore, but only has 11 games remaining during the regular season to overtake the all-time record of 894 goals.
As the chase for greatness heightens, ESPN is going to hone in on Ovechkin during its upcoming broadcast of Capitals games by providing fans with a unique look at the 39-year-old through an alternate broadcast. ESPN+ is unveiling the "OviCast" which will follow Ovechkin whenever he's on the ice during the remaining Caps games broadcasted on ESPN or ESPN+.
Of the 11 games left on the schedule for Washington, nine will be available to watch on ESPN or ESPN+, meaning there will be nine instances of the OviCast before the curtain closes on the regular season.
If not for the fractured left fibula Ovechkin sustained earlier this season, which ultimately cost him 16 games, the Russian superstar may have already dethroned Gretzky as the NHL's all-time leading scorer. In 55 games this year, Ovechkin has 36 goals and is averaging 0.65 goals per game. That pace would be enough for him to reach 895 goals for his career before the end of the season, though it'll be close.
The Capitals are on the road against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET, at which point the OviCast will make its debut and Ovechkin's pursuit of NHL history will continue.