NHL Fans Blasted ESPN’s Stanley Cup Final Setup at Game 3 in Edmonton

NHL fans were not impressed with ESPN's setup at Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton.
The Florida Panthers are now a victory away from winning their first Stanley Cup after beating the Edmonton Oilers, 4-3, on the road in Game 3 on Thursday night. They will go for the sweep on Saturday night.

Fans watching the Panthers' win were not impressed with one part of ESPN's setup at Game 3 in Edmonton. In case you missed it, in between periods Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban and Emily Kaplan seemed to be sitting behind a desk that you would find in a college dorm room. This isn't a huge deal, of course, but it was weird to see a major sports network using something that looked so cheap during a championship series.

Fans were not impressed:

