Evander Kane Blasted for Classless Move After Losing Stanley Cup Final
Not only did his Edmonton Oilers lose the Stanley Cup Final for a second consecutive year to the Florida Panthers, but left winger Evander Kane's night also didn't end the way he would have liked.
With under three minutes left to play in the game and the Oilers trailing 5-1, Kane hit Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk, with whom he had gone back and forth all series long, with his stick and was assessed a 10-minute misconduct.
So the likely frustrated Kane ended his night in the penalty box.
But that didn't excuse what happened next. After Florida's victory was official, the players from both teams formed up for the customary handshake line—with Kane noticeably absent, as pointed out by the TNT broadcast.
Kane was ripped by fans, who deemed it a classless move.
Perhaps either Kane or the Oilers will have an explanation for his absence, but either way, it's not a good look.