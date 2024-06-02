Fan Displays Iconic Vintage Newspaper From 1994 Playoffs at Rangers-Panthers Game 6
As a franchise nearly seven decades older than their Eastern Conference finals opponents, the New York Rangers have more than their fair share of ghosts to call forth at any given time.
On Saturday night, they did just that ahead of a must-win Game 6 against the Florida Panthers.
Before the Rangers and Panthers' showdown, ABC's cameras found a young rinkside fan at Amerant Bank Arena holding up a copy of The New York Post. It wasn't just any copy, however—it was a perfectly preserved copy from May 25, 1994.
"We'll win tonight," reads the headline, paraphrasing New York forward Mark Messier's famous guarantee before the Rangers' Eastern Conference finals-tying 4–2 win over the New Jersey Devils.
New York went on to beat the Devils in Game 7, and won the Stanley Cup over the Vancouver Canucks in seven games.
In the 30 years since, the Rangers have yet to win hockey's biggest prize.