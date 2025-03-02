Fans Loved Kirk Herbstreit's Dog Sitting Rinkside at Stadium Series Game
The Columbus Blue Jackets were able to knock off the Detroit Red Wings for the second time in three days by winning an entertaining Stadium Series matchup, 5-3, on Saturday night. Ohio Stadium packed in the second-largest outdoor crowd to ever watch an NHL game with 94,751 in attendance.
Few of those got as good of a look at the action as Kirk Herbstreit's dog, Peter, who got right up on the glass to take in some of the hard-hitting action.
Peter and Kirk were kind enough to give an interview in which the 16-month-old's sporting attend bonafides were given.
Herbstreit, who pulls double-duty as one of ESPN's foremost college football voices and as an analyst for Amazon on Thursday Night Football, was previously flanked by Ben, who became an internet sensation before his death in November.
Fans loved the duo braving it in chilly conditions.