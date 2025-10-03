Fans Roast Colorado Avalanche for Donning Rams Jerseys Thanks to Shared Ownership
Seeing professional athletes from one sport come out to cheer on another sport is nothing new. Especially in October, with MLB heading towards the postseason, the NFL well under way, and the NBA and NHL gearing up for their upcoming campaigns, it’s not uncommon to players do some team bonding by enjoying the sights and sounds of another sport together.
Such was the case on Thursday night, when members of the Avalanche took part in a group outing to an NFL game. But some fans took issue with the fact that Colorado wasn't cheering on its fellow Mile High athletes, but rather the Rams.
It’s not exactly a surprise that the Avalanche would be attending a Los Angeles game—both teams are owned by Stan Kroenke. But the move was a bit awkward for fans of Colorado, who would likely rather see their hometown team donning Broncos gear than Rams kits.
As we established, a team outing to an NFL game is no big deal, and even the Avalanche taking a team trip to Los Angeles where they could get the suite treatment at a discount thanks to knowing the owner seems like it would go over mostly fine—but it feels like throwing on the jerseys was a bit of a public relations miscalculation.
All that said, if Kroenke and the Avalanche are eager to reaffirm their Colorado bona fides in the near future, they’ll have plenty of chances to do so, as Kroenke also owns the Nuggets (NBA), Rapids (MLS) and Mammoth (National Lacrosse League).