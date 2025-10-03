Sean McVay Lambasts Himself for Final Play Call in Loss to 49ers: 'I'm Sick Right Now'
Sean McVay would like this one back.
With the Rams trailing by three points in overtime to the rival 49ers and facing a fourth-and-1 in the red zone, McVay opted to go for it instead of kicking a game-tying field goal. Instead of relying on quarterback Matthew Stafford to make a play, McVay dialed up a run—and the 49ers' defense stood tall. Star linebacker Fred Warner was among the flurry of San Francisco defenders there to stuff Rams running back Kyren Williams at the line of scrimmage to end the game and walk out of SoFi Stadium with a 26-23 overtime victory.
Following the Rams' second loss of the season, McVay shouldered the blame.
"Bad call by me," McVay said. "I thought about maybe trying to draw them offsides, they took one [timeout], I took the other. It was a poor decision by me right there. Give the Niners credit, they made enough plays to win the football game. We had plenty of chances throughout this game. We stayed in it, we fought, we battled. ... I'm pretty sick right now. I'm sick of the spot I put our group in to end the game. These are the tough beats that you've got to learn from and move forward, and that's what we're going to do."
Was there any thought of kicking a field goal to try to extend the game further into overtime?
"No," McVay said. "In hindsight, I wish I would've. We came in here to try to win the football game. ... [Kicking the field goal] wasn't even a thought. The play selection was very poor. I'm sick right now because I put our players in a s---ty spot. I've got to live with that."
The Rams were rolling through the air Thursday night, as quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns on 30-of-47 passing—good for a 111.0 passer rating. However, turnovers came back to haunt Los Angeles. Stafford fumbled the ball away in the second quarter, and the real killer was Williams's fumble just outside the goal line with 1:07 to play in regulation. A touchdown and extra point would've given the Rams a 27-23 lead, which would've forced the resurgent Mac Jones to lead a touchdown drive in the closing minute. Instead, the Rams had to scramble to kick a game-tying field goal as the clock expired and went on to lose in overtime.
Now 3-2 and in third place in the crowded NFC West, the Rams have 10 days before they take the gridiron again for a Week 6 tilt against the struggling Ravens.
"We were hoping to have a few days off to enjoy [a win]," McVay said. "This will certainly not make for a great weekend, but it will offer an opportunity for us to show that we're made of the right stuff."