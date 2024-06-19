Flames Agree to Trade Goalie Jacob Markström to Devils
In their bid to shake off a down 2024, the New Jersey Devils have reportedly acquired a red-letter goalie.
The Devils have traded for Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markström, they announced Wednesday morning— confirming reports from a number of media outlets.
According to New Jersey's release, the team sent defenseman Kevin Bahl and a conditional 2025 first-round pick to the Flames in return.
Markström, 34, has spent the last four seasons with Calgary. He posted the most successful season of his career in 2022, when he went 37-15-9 with a league-high nine shutouts and finished second in the Vezina Trophy voting.
The Swedish national has also spent time with the Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks, registering a fourth-place Vezina finish with the Canucks in 2020.
After exploding to a 52-22-8 ledger in 2023—their best record by point percentage in franchise history—the Devils regressed to 38-39-5 in '24 and missed the playoffs. The team's goaltending situation this year was a mess, as five different players started in net for New Jersey.
The Flames, meanwhile, missed the playoffs for the second straight season—the first time they've done that since missing five straight postseasons from 2010 to 2014.