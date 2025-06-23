Flyers Acquire Trevor Zegras in Blockbuster Trade With Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks and forward Trevor Zegras are heading their separate ways.
According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff, the Ducks have agreed to trade standout forward Trevor Zegras to the Phildaelphia Flyers. In exchange for Zegras, Anaheim will reportedly receive Ryan Poehling, the No. 45 pick in the 2025 draft and a 2026 fourth-round pick.
Zegras, 24, was touted as the future of the franchise when he first entered the league. Anaheim drafted him with the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NHL draft and he showcased some of his potential in his first two full seasons a pro, recording 61 points in 2021-22 and 65 points in 2022-23, with 23 goals in each campaign.
Injuries derailed the promising start to his career, however. In 2023-24, Zegras played in just 31 games and had only 15 points. Last year, he was limited to 57 games and had 32 points.
His talent is undeniable, and when healthy he's one of the most exciting players in hockey. But with injuries hampering him over the past two years, and the Ducks still not much closer to contention, it made sense for the team to offload Zegras and get some assets in exchange for him before his contract expires.
Zegras is entering the final year of his contract and will make $5.75 million in 2025-26 before becoming a restricted free agent.