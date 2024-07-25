Flyers Sign Travis Konecny to Richest Contract in Franchise History
The Philadelphia Flyers reached an agreement with star center Travis Konecny over a new eight-year contract, the team announced on Thursday.
Konecny's new deal will begin ahead of the 2025-26 season and will run through the 2033-34 campaign. He'll earn an average annual value of $8.75 million over the course of the pact, bringing the contract's total value to $70 million.
Konecny's contract with the Flyers is the richest in franchise history, surpassing that of the 12-year, $69 million deal Mike Richards signed in 2008.
The 27-year-old spent the first eight years of his career in Philadelphia and now he's under contract for another eight seasons with the club. He was named one of the Flyers' alternate captains this past season and is now in line to spend the rest of his career with the franchise, barring a trade down the line.
In 2023-24, Konecny scored a career-high 33 goals and racked up 68 points, also the best of his career. It was his second straight season with 60 or more points and the third time he's reached that statistical milestone in his career.