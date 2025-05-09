What's the Furthest the Winnipeg Jets Have Advanced in the Stanley Cup Playoffs? Best Seasons & Results
The Winnipeg Jets are among the favorites of a crowded field to win the Stanley Cup this year, which would be a first for the team that joined the NHL in 2011.
Since the Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Winnipeg, the team has made the Stanley Cup Playoffs plenty of times, but hasn't had much success. But with the 2025 Jets squad in a great position, let's look back at the team's past runs and break down that potentially confusing history.
Are There Two Different Winnipeg Jets?
Yes, there are two different Winnipeg Jets franchises in NHL history. The original Winnipeg Jets (1979-96) moved to Arizona and became the Coyotes.
The current Winnipeg Jets were originally the Atlanta Thrashers (1999-2011).
We will be focusing solely on the playoff accomplishments of the current Jets (Atlanta+Winnipeg) franchise.
Winnipeg’s Stanley Cup Playoffs Appearances
Since relocating, the team has made the playoffs eight times (including this year and the 2020 'Bubble' playoff system). The Jets' best run came in 2018, when they lost in the conference finals.
Year
Round Reached
Opponent
Series Record
2015
First Round
Anaheim Ducks
0-4
2018
Conference Finals
Vegas Golden Knights
1-4
2019
First Round
St. Louis Blues
2-4
2020
Qualifying Round
Calgary Flames
1-3
2021
Second Round
Montreal Canadiens
0-4
2023
First Round
Vegas Golden Knights
1-4
2024
First Round
Colorado Avalanche
1-4
The 2017–18 season was the peak for the Winnipeg Jets. They finished with a 52-20-10 regular season record and 114 points, the second-best mark in the league.
In the first round, the Jets defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1, which was the first playoff series win in the history of the franchise. In the second round, the Jets needed all seven games, but managed to defeat the Presidents' Trophy-winning Nashville Predators on the road. Finally, the team fell to the Vegas Golden Knights in their inaugural season in the Western Conference Final.
This run represents the furthest the franchise has gone in the NHL playoffs.
Other Notable Winnipeg Playoff Appearances
In 2015 the Jets made the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since relocating in 2011. Winnipeg took a lead into the third period in each of the first three games, but could never hold on, getting swept by the Anaheim Ducks.
In 2019, Winnipeg took on the St. Louis Blues (who would go on to win the Stanley Cup that year) in the first round. The Jets took a lead into the third period in game one, but couldn't hold on before dropping game two as well. The team bounced back to win games three and four and took a two-goal lead into the third period of game five before falling apart down the stretch. Ultimately, Winnipeg fell to the future champions in six games.
Can the Winnipeg Jets Win the Stanley Cup in 2025?
The team is coming off the best regular season in franchise history, with a record 56 wins. The Jets finished first in the division and conference for the first time since relocating, along with putting up a franchise-best 116 points.
At the same time, the team is dealing with injuries to Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey.
We'll see if the Jets can make franchise history as the Stanley Cup playoffs roll on.