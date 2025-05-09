SI

What's the Furthest the Winnipeg Jets Have Advanced in the Stanley Cup Playoffs? Best Seasons & Results

Nate Cunningham

Winnipeg Jets center Cole Perfetti celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with team mates in the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre.
Winnipeg Jets center Cole Perfetti celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with team mates in the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. / James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images
The Winnipeg Jets are among the favorites of a crowded field to win the Stanley Cup this year, which would be a first for the team that joined the NHL in 2011.

Since the Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Winnipeg, the team has made the Stanley Cup Playoffs plenty of times, but hasn't had much success. But with the 2025 Jets squad in a great position, let's look back at the team's past runs and break down that potentially confusing history.

Are There Two Different Winnipeg Jets?

Yes, there are two different Winnipeg Jets franchises in NHL history. The original Winnipeg Jets (1979-96) moved to Arizona and became the Coyotes.

The current Winnipeg Jets were originally the Atlanta Thrashers (1999-2011).

We will be focusing solely on the playoff accomplishments of the current Jets (Atlanta+Winnipeg) franchise.

Winnipeg’s Stanley Cup Playoffs Appearances

Since relocating, the team has made the playoffs eight times (including this year and the 2020 'Bubble' playoff system). The Jets' best run came in 2018, when they lost in the conference finals.

Year

Round Reached

Opponent

Series Record

2015

First Round

Anaheim Ducks

0-4

2018

Conference Finals

Vegas Golden Knights

1-4

2019

First Round

St. Louis Blues

2-4

2020

Qualifying Round

Calgary Flames

1-3

2021

Second Round

Montreal Canadiens

0-4

2023

First Round

Vegas Golden Knights

1-4

2024

First Round

Colorado Avalanche

1-4

The 2017–18 season was the peak for the Winnipeg Jets. They finished with a 52-20-10 regular season record and 114 points, the second-best mark in the league.

In the first round, the Jets defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1, which was the first playoff series win in the history of the franchise. In the second round, the Jets needed all seven games, but managed to defeat the Presidents' Trophy-winning Nashville Predators on the road. Finally, the team fell to the Vegas Golden Knights in their inaugural season in the Western Conference Final.

This run represents the furthest the franchise has gone in the NHL playoffs.

Other Notable Winnipeg Playoff Appearances

In 2015 the Jets made the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since relocating in 2011. Winnipeg took a lead into the third period in each of the first three games, but could never hold on, getting swept by the Anaheim Ducks.

In 2019, Winnipeg took on the St. Louis Blues (who would go on to win the Stanley Cup that year) in the first round. The Jets took a lead into the third period in game one, but couldn't hold on before dropping game two as well. The team bounced back to win games three and four and took a two-goal lead into the third period of game five before falling apart down the stretch. Ultimately, Winnipeg fell to the future champions in six games.

Can the Winnipeg Jets Win the Stanley Cup in 2025?

The team is coming off the best regular season in franchise history, with a record 56 wins. The Jets finished first in the division and conference for the first time since relocating, along with putting up a franchise-best 116 points.

At the same time, the team is dealing with injuries to Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey.

We'll see if the Jets can make franchise history as the Stanley Cup playoffs roll on.

