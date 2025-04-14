Projected 2026 No. 1 NHL Draft Pick Gavin McKenna Scores Absurd Goal in WHL Playoffs
Gavin McKenna is still another year away from being NHL draft eligible, but he's doing just about everything he can to cement his status as the No. 1 pick in 2026.
The 17-year-old has been putting on a show during the 2024–25 WHL season, and he pulled off a truly jaw-dropping goal for the Medicine Hat Tigers in their second-round playoff matchup against the Prince Albert Raiders.
With the Raiders on a power play, McKenna led a counter attack up the ice and decided to keep the puck for himself. He deked in multiple different directions before making a sensational move to beat his defender and rip a wrist shot from in front of the net.
Have a look at the goal, which one announcer called "the best goal I've ever seen."
McKenna feigned as if he was taking the puck outside by going behind the back with the it. He then proceeded to spin and bring the puck back inside, giving himself another space to get an utterly perfect shot on net.
Even with a man advantage, the Raiders were no match for McKenna. Simply mesmerizing stuff from the 17-year-old.