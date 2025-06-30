Golden Knights Acquire Mitch Marner in Sign-and-Trade
The Vegas Golden Knights appear to have added a star for years to come.
Longtime Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner has been traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, according to Monday afternoon reports from Darren Dreger of TSN and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Marner, 28, is said to have signed an eight-year deal with the Maple Leafs as part of the transaction.
Per Bob McKenzie of TSN, the Golden Knights will send back center Nic Roy as part of the deal.
The move follows a chaotic end to Marner's career with Toronto, in which he became an All-Star caliber player while also serving as a repeated punching bag for the Maple Leafs' perennially antsy fanbase.
In 2025, Marner scored 27 goals and racked up 75 assists in the highest-scoring season of his career. However, a lackluster playoff performance proved the final straw for the Markham, Ontario native's image, and Toronto fans booed him during the team's elimination at the hands of the Florida Panthers.
The Maple Leafs have not won the Stanley Cup since 1967, the longest drought in the NHL.