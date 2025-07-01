Golden Knights Veteran Alex Pietrangelo Stepping Away From Hockey Due to Injury
There had been reports that Vegas Golden Knights veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was at risk of missing the entire 2025-26 season as a result of injury, and that he could require multiple significant surgeries during the offseason.
Now, it seems as if his career is in jeopardy.
The 17-year NHL veteran announced Monday that he'd be stepping away from hockey as a result of the injuries he's sustained in recent years.
"The past few years have been very challenging on my physical well-being, and I am in a difficult position with my overall playing health.
"After exploring options with doctors as well as my family, it's been advised to remove the intensity of hockey to see if my body can improve so that I can return to a normal quality of life," said Pietrangelo in a statement Monday.
Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon detailed the injury plaguing Pietrangelo, and indicated the 35-year-old will require bilateral femur reconstruction surgery, a procedure which is not guaranteed to be successful.
Pietrangelo has been with the Golden Knights since 2020 and won a championship with the team in 2023. He played in 71 games this past season and also made 10 appearances in the playoffs. He's played in 1,087 games in his career, including 329 in Vegas and 758 with the St. Louis Blues.
Pietrangelo has two more years remaining on his contract that is set to pay him $8.8 million in each season.