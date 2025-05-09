Golden Knights Coach Rips Official for Missed Call That Led to Brayden McNabb Injury
The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on a goal by two-time All-Star Leon Draisaitl during overtime of Thursday's Game 2 in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But the Golden Knights believe the officiating crew missed a potential game-changing call—which also resulted in an injury to defenseman Brayden McNabb—moments before Draisaitl's game-winning goal.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called out referee Gord Dwyer, whom he said "blew it."
"Well, it sucks to lose a player like that," Cassidy said. "He's a big part of our team, so we'll see where that goes. I don't know what his status will be. Listen, Gord's looking at it. He blew it. He missed the call. I don't know what else to say. I mean, it's a can-opener trip. It's a dangerous play. It's all those things. But it didn't get called, so you gotta keep playing."
With about five minutes remaining in overtime, McNabb, with Oilers right winger Viktor Arvidsson in tow, was in pursuit of the puck deep in the Vegas zone when Arvidsson's stick awkwardly lodged between McNabb's legs, sending the Golden Knights defenseman tumbling headfirst into the boards.
"It's pretty clear it's a penalty," Golden Knights captain Mark Stone told reporters. "His stick is between McNabb's legs, and he sends him headfirst into the boards. It's a pretty clear-cut penalty in my eyes and I think everybody's eyes, right? But that's hockey. You don't always get the calls."
McNabb was able to skate off the ice but immediately headed for the tunnel at T-Mobile Arena. Just 17 seconds after he exited the game, the Oilers scored the game-winner. McNabb, a 13-year NHL veteran, is widely considered among the top defenseman in the league. He finished second in the NHL in plus-minus during the 2024-25 season and was a part of the Golden Knights' Stanley Cup-winning team in '23.
"'Nabber [McNabb] is one of our guys that we—probably one of the most popular teammates in the room," Cassidy continued. "So that is a tough part of playing through it. It's not as easy as it looks. We're human, right? But at the end of the day, that's the task in front of you when those calls happen or don't happen. And they made a play and capitalized on it."
"It stings to lose that way."
The Golden Knights, trailing 2-0 in the series, will hope to have McNabb back for Game 3 on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. ET.