Golden Knights to Sign Brandon Saad for Rest of Season After Release From Blues
After mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with the St. Louis Blues, it didn't take long for Brandon Saad to find a new home in the NHL.
According to NHL insider Kevin Weekes, Saad has reached an agreement with the Vegas Golden Knights and is in the process of finalizing a contract with the team.
Saad, 32, had been with the Blues since the 2019-20 season, but was placed on waivers for the purpose of contract termination earlier this week. He then agreed to a mutual termination of his deal, opening the door for him to sign with any team and avoid a stint in the AHL.
Through 43 games this year, Saad has just 16 points. The one-time All-Star had been underperforming, leading to the Blues' decision to cut ties with him.
Now, he latches on with the Golden Knights who are hoping to push for a championship this season. Vegas (31-15-6) sits in second in the Pacific Division with 68 points in 52 games. Saad is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, so he figures to provide some invaluable postseason experience to the Golden Knights.