Golden Knights Get Worrying Injury Update on Mark Stone for Game 5 vs. Oilers
The Vegas Golden Knights were dealt a worrisome injury blow ahead of a crucial Game 5 matchup against the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference semifinals.
Trailing in the series 3–1, the Golden Knights will be without their captain for Wednesday night's Game 5, as veteran winger Mark Stone has reportedly been ruled out for the game, according to Sin Bin Vegas.
Stone exited Game 3 early after sustaining an upper-body injury, but he was on the ice for Game 4 on Monday and skated 22 shifts for a total of 21:42, the second most ice time among Vegas's forwards. He recorded one shot on goal and one blocked shot in the Golden Knights' 3–0 defeat.
Getting the job done without Stone won't be easy. In 66 games in the regular season, Stone recorded 67 points, including 19 goals. He has eight points (four goals) in 10 games during the playoffs, including four points during the series against Edmonton.
If the Golden Knights are able to secure a victory without Stone, the 33-year-old would have the chance to return to the lineup for Game 6, which, if necessary, is slated for Friday, May 16.