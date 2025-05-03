SI

Highest Scoring NHL Games of All Time

Edmonton Oilers star Wayne Gretzky.

Hockey, especially at its highest level, is about speed and precision. It's about moving the puck and putting shots on the net. The more quality shots a team has, the more goals it usually scores.

While many games in hockey are tightly contested defensive affairs, there have been plenty of occasions when the goal horn sounded again and again.

The results? Staggering statistics and scores you're more likely to see during a football game. They're some of the most thrilling moments in NHL history.

That history dates back to 1917 when the NHL was founded and it includes countless classic matchups. However, there have been just 16 times when the two teams on the ice combined for 18+ goals.

These are the games we're taking a look at today.

The Highest Scoring NHL Game(s) of All Time

Two games share the distinction of being the highest-scoring in NHL history. The first occurred when the league was still in its infancy.

A week before the Treaty of Versailles (which ended World War I) would officially take effect and a week after the Boston Red Sox famously sold Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees, the Toronto St. Patrick's traveled to Montreal to take on the Canadiens.

The date was January 10, 1920. Montreal jumped out to a 7–0 lead before Toronto snuck in a goal to make the score 7–1 at the end of the first period. Eight goals is impressive, but that proved to just be a warm up for the two squads. The second period saw a combined seven goals scored and the third period featured six.

In the end, Montreal defeated Toronto 14–7. See? We weren't kidding about football scores.

The second 21-goal game came 65 years later on December 11, 1985. The Chicago Blackhawks were hosting the Edmonton Oilers in a game that saw the two teams combine for 90 shots on goal. Edmonton led 4–0 after the first period before the two teams set an NHL record with 12 combined goals in the second. The Oilers took a 10–6 lead into the third period and won the game 12–9.

Interestingly enough, in a game that featured 21 goals, Wayne Gretzky didn't score a single one of them. He did, however, tie the NHL record for assists in a game with seven.

Other Legendary High-Scoring Games

Year

Team 1 (Goals)

Team 2 (Goals)

Total Goals

1920

Montreal (14)

Toronto (7)

21

1985

Edmonton (12)

Chicago (9)

21

1984

Edmonton (12)

Minnesota (8)

20

1986

Toronto (11)

Edmonton (9)

20

1918

Montreal (10)

Toronto (9)

19

1920

Montreal (16)

Quebec (3)

19

1921

Montreal (13)

Hamilton (6)

19

1944

Boston (10)

New York (9)

19

1944

Detroit (10)

Boston (9)

19

1983

Vancouver (10)

Minnesota (9)

19

1977

Toronto (10)

Chicago (8)

18

1981

Quebec (11)

Washington (7)

18

1981

Buffalo (14)

Toronto (4)

18

1983

Toronto (10)

Chicago (8)

18

1987

Detroit (10)

Winnipeg (8)

18

1996

San Jose (10)

Pittsburgh (8)

18

Most Goals Scored by Individual Player in One NHL Game

Scoring five goals in a single game is an incredibly rare accomplishment, occurring just 64 times (by 48 players) in NHL history. It most recently happened in 2022, where two players scored five goals.

In January Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks started the year with a five goal game. To bookend the year, Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres did it in December.

The last time a player scored six goals in a game was on February 7, 1976 when Darryl Sittler did so for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Only one player has scored seven goals in a single game, Joe Malone of the Quebec Bulldogs. He did so in 1920.

Malone is the most prolific NHL player in history in terms of 5+ goal games. In his career, he scored five goals in a game three times, six goals once and seven goals once.

Just behind Malone is Mario Lemieux, who had five games in his career where he scored five goals. Gretzky had four such games.

Player

Team

Year

Goals Scored

Joe Malone

Quebec Bulldogs

1920

7

Red Berenson

St. Louis Blues

1968

6

Corbett Denneny

Toronto St. Patrick's

1921

6

Cy Denneny

Ottawa Senators

1921

6

Syd Howe

Detroit Red Wings

1944

6

Newsy Lalonde

Montreal Canadiens

1920

6

Joe Malone

Quebec Bulldogs

1920

6

Darryl Sittler

Toronto Maple Leafs

1976

6

NATE CUNNINGHAM

Nathan Cunningham is a writer for Sports Illustrated and Minute Media. Throughout his career, he has written about collegiate sports, NFL Draft, Super Bowl champions, and more. Nathan has also been featured in FanSided and 90Min. Nathan loves colorful uniforms, mascots and fast-break pull-up 3-pointers. He graduated from BYU in 2016 with a degree in journalism.

