Hockey Fans Celebrate the 4 Nations Face-Off's Incredible Success After Epic Final
The 4 Nations Face-Off stamped itself as a must-see sporting event with Team USA's 3–1 win over Canada on Saturday. The two sides faced off once again in the tournament final on Thursday night, and it absolutely delivered.
After playing to a 2–2 tie through three periods, Canada won the game in overtime on a goal by Connor McDavid. The team erupted in a celebration worthy of the Stanley Cup Final or an Olympic gold medal game.
The entire event has been an incredible win for hockey, which has experienced middling ratings during the NHL season. In just the first edition of the 4 Nations Face-Off, which replaced the NHL All-Star Game, the league has found a way to draw in a significant number of viewers who don't normally pay attention to hockey until the postseason, if at all.
ESPN analyst Ray Ferraro, who was on the call with Sean McDonough, summed it up perfectly.
Based on the reactions online, it should be locked in as an annual event.
NHL regular season play resumes on Saturday, and could have some serious wind at its back based on the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off.