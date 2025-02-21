SI

Hockey Fans Celebrate the 4 Nations Face-Off's Incredible Success After Epic Final

The tournament culminated in an overtime thriller between the USA and Canada.

Team Canada forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates scoring in overtime to win with defenseman Devon Toews (5) and defenseman Cale Makar (8) and forward Mitch Marner (16) against Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game at TD Garden.
Team Canada forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates scoring in overtime to win with defenseman Devon Toews (5) and defenseman Cale Makar (8) and forward Mitch Marner (16) against Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game at TD Garden. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The 4 Nations Face-Off stamped itself as a must-see sporting event with Team USA's 3–1 win over Canada on Saturday. The two sides faced off once again in the tournament final on Thursday night, and it absolutely delivered.

After playing to a 2–2 tie through three periods, Canada won the game in overtime on a goal by Connor McDavid. The team erupted in a celebration worthy of the Stanley Cup Final or an Olympic gold medal game.

The entire event has been an incredible win for hockey, which has experienced middling ratings during the NHL season. In just the first edition of the 4 Nations Face-Off, which replaced the NHL All-Star Game, the league has found a way to draw in a significant number of viewers who don't normally pay attention to hockey until the postseason, if at all.

ESPN analyst Ray Ferraro, who was on the call with Sean McDonough, summed it up perfectly.

Based on the reactions online, it should be locked in as an annual event.

NHL regular season play resumes on Saturday, and could have some serious wind at its back based on the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.

