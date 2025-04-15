NHL Fans Want Oilers’ Darnell Nurse Suspended Immediately for His Really Dirty Move
The Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers, 5–0, on Monday night and the two teams will square off again soon as they are slated to meet in the first round of the playoffs.
Many NHL fans hope the Oilers will be without defenseman Darnell Nurse at the start of that series because they want the league to suspend him for his dirty move that led to his ejection from Monday night's game.
During a second period scrum in front of Edmonton's goal, Nurse was seen pulling the Kings' Quinton Byfield down to the ice. He then cross-checked Byfield in the back of the head, which the refs were able to see. Byfield left the game after taking that hit and didn't return.
The Oilers have one regular season game remaining. Fans are calling for the NHL to suspend him for that one and more.