NHL Fans Want Oilers’ Darnell Nurse Suspended Immediately for His Really Dirty Move

Andy Nesbitt

Edmonton's Darnell Nurse was ejected from Monday night's game for this ugly move.
Edmonton's Darnell Nurse was ejected from Monday night's game for this ugly move.
The Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers, 5–0, on Monday night and the two teams will square off again soon as they are slated to meet in the first round of the playoffs.

Many NHL fans hope the Oilers will be without defenseman Darnell Nurse at the start of that series because they want the league to suspend him for his dirty move that led to his ejection from Monday night's game.

During a second period scrum in front of Edmonton's goal, Nurse was seen pulling the Kings' Quinton Byfield down to the ice. He then cross-checked Byfield in the back of the head, which the refs were able to see. Byfield left the game after taking that hit and didn't return.

The Oilers have one regular season game remaining. Fans are calling for the NHL to suspend him for that one and more.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

