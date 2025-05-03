How Much Does the Stanley Cup Weigh?
The Stanley Cup is more than just a trophy. It is the symbol of hockey's greatest victories, legends and in many cases, heartbreaks.
When the spring rolls around, every hockey fan knows what time it is. It's time for the most intense hockey of year: the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Players leave all their heart and soul on the ice as they all share the goal of winning it all and hoisting the Stanley Cup.
But for all the stories about it turning into a vessel for champagne, dented during celebrations, or spending summer days with champions in cities around the world, one question consistently cuts through the mystique with striking simplicity: How much does the Stanley Cup actually weigh?
How much, exactly, does the Stanley Cup weigh?
The Weight of the Stanley Cup
The Stanley Cup stands 35.25 inches tall and weighs 34.5 pounds.
For any fan who has watched a champion grab the Stanley Cup and hoist it above his head, physically exhausted after a grueling two months of playoff hockey, recognize the emotional outburst and can see the adrenaline surge through their body.
That's because the physical weight of the Stanley Cup is just as hefty as its symbolic weight.
The Design and Structure of the Stanley Cup
Made of silver and nickel alloy, the Stanley Cup is just as much a work of art as it is a trophy. It is the only trophy in professional sports to feature the names of the winners inscribed on it and unlike the other major sports league trophies, the Stanley Cup isn't recreated each year.
But there are multiple trophies. Three, in fact. Lord Stanley's original cup was presented to the NHL champion until 1970 but now resides at the Hockey Hall of Fame.
In the early 1960s, NHL president Clarence Campbell ordered the creation of the Presentation Cup. It was thought that the original cup was becoming too old and would get severely damaged.
The third Stanley Cup is a replica of the Presentation Cup. It was made in 1993.
However, it wasn't always this way.
In 1892, Sir Frederick Arthur Stanley, Lord Stanley of Preston, paid for the original 7.5-inch tall bowl-shaped trophy. He would present it to the Canadian champion and claimed the trophy was worth roughly 10 guineas, or about $50 U.S.
Adjusted for inflation, that would be about $1,800 today.
While the Stanley Cup is obviously priceless today, it had a monetary value of roughly $25,000 based on current silver prices.
Beneath the bowl are five bands containing the engraved names of champions. When the rings are full, the oldest is removed and placed in Lord Stanley's vault in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Then, a new, blank ring is placed on the trophy.
Recent Stanley Cup Winners
Since 2000, just two teams have won back-to-back Stanley Cups. In 2005, the Cup was not awarded due to the strike that cancelled the NHL season.
Stanley Cup Winner
Year
Florida Panthers
2024
Las Vegas Golden Knights
2023
Colorado Avalanche
2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
2021
Tampa Bay Lightning
2020
St. Louis Blues
2019
Washington Capitals
2018
Pittsburgh Penguins
2017
Pittsburgh Penguins
2016
Chicago Blackhawks
2015
Los Angeles Kings
2014
Chicago Blackhawks
2013
Los Angeles Kings
2012
Boston Bruins
2011
Chicago Blackhawks
2010
Pittsburgh Penguins
2009
Detroit Red Wings
2008
Anaheim Ducks
2007
Carolina Hurricanes
2006
Season Cancelled / No Winner
2005
Tampa Bay Lightning
2004
New Jersey Devils
2003
Detroit Red Wings
2002
Colorado Avalanche
2001
New Jersey Devils
2000