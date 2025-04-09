How to Watch the 2025 Men's Frozen Four: Full Streaming Guide
The final teams are left standing (or skating) in the Frozen Four. Denver, Western Michigan, Penn State and Boston University will battle it out for the right to be national champions.
While the Broncos and Nittany Lions are competing for the first title in program history, the Pioneers and Terriers are no strangers to winning it all.
Denver leads all teams with 10 national championships, while BU has five titles.
We'll see if the national championship matchup is one full of newcomers, legacy performers or a mix of the two on Thursday, April 10.
Where to Watch the Men's Frozen Four on TV
ESPN2 and ESPN+ will air the Frozen Four matchups and the national championship game. Additionally, the Hobey Baker Award ceremony will air on Friday, April 11 at 6:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network.
ESPN2 is included in most basic cable packages. Check your local listings for channel numbers, as they often vary by region.
NHL Network is also available through most cable providers.
Semifinal Games - Thursday, April 10
Game
Time (ET)
Location
Network
Denver vs. Western Michigan
5:00 p.m.
Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
ESPN2/ESPN+
Penn State vs. Boston University
8:30 p.m.
Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
ESPN2/ESPN+
National Championship Game - Saturday, April 12
Game
Time (ET)
Location
Network
TBD
7:30 p.m.
Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
ESPN2/ESPN+
How to Stream the Men's Frozen Four
If you have an active ESPN+ subscription (which, as a reminder, is included in most Disney+ packages as well), then you can stream the game there.
Or if you have a streaming service like Sling, fuboTV, DirecTV stream or YouTube TV, then ESPN2 is included, so you can still tune in.
Streaming Service
ESPN2 Included?
Price
Free Trial?
YouTube TV
Yes
$82.99
Yes
Sling TV
Yes
$60.99
No
fuboTV
Yes
$84.99
Yes
DirecTV Stream
Yes
$114.99
Yes
Hulu + Live TV
Yes
$81.99
Yes
Radio & Live Score Updates for the Frozen Four
Westwood One has the broadcast rights to air the Frozen Four on the radio. You can use their station finder to determine your local Westwood One station.
You can also stream the audio broadcast on the Westwood One website and on the iHeartRadio app.
What School has the Most Frozen Four Championships?
Denver leads the way with 10 national championships, the most recent coming last season. The Pioneers dominated the 1960s, winning four titles and have had a resurgence since 2004, winning five more.
Michigan is second place with nine championships. The Wolverines won six titles in seven years in the 1950s, then had another strong run in the late 1990s. Michigan hasn't won a championship since 1998.
North Dakota comes in third with eight titles. The Fighting Hawks have at least one championship in every decade from the 1950s, except the 1970s (it remains to be seen if the program will win one in the 2020s).
Wisconsin sits in fourth place with six national championships. The Badgers won four titles in 11 years from 1973-83. Their most-recent win came in 2006.
There is a three-way tie for fifth place, with each school winning five titles. Boston College's best run was winning three championships in a five-year stretch (2008-12). Boston University was a powerhouse in the 1970s and last won in 2009. Finally, Minnesota won three titles in the 1970s and went back-to-back in 2002 and 2003.