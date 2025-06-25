How to Watch the 2025 NHL Draft
Now that the Stanley Cup Playoffs have come to an end, with the Florida Panthers once again becoming world champions, all eyes turn to the next generation of NHL players entering the league through the 2025 draft.
For some franchises, it is an opportunity to create a new face and enter a new era. For others, it's a chance to bolster the roster and make a run at the Cup.
And it all begins on Friday.
When is the 2025 NHL draft?
The 2025 NHL draft will begin on Friday, June 27, with the first round taking place. Rounds 2 through 7 will be completed on Saturday, June 28.
How to Watch the 2025 NHL draft?
The first round will air on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, June 27. Coverage will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 28 on ESPN+ and Disney+.
What is the 2025 NHL draft order? (First Round)
Pick No.
Team
1
Islanders
2
Sharks
3
Blackhawks
4
Mammoth
5
Predators
6
Flyers
7
Bruins
8
Kraken
9
Sabres
10
Ducks
11
Penguins
12
Penguins (from VAN via NYR)
13
Red Wings
14
Blue Jackets
15
Canucks
16
Canadiens (from CGY)
17
Canadiens
18
Flames (from NJD)
19
Blues
20
Blue Jackets (from MIN)
21
Senators
22
Flyers (from COL)
23
Predators (from TBL)
24
Kings
25
Blackhawks (from TOR)
26
Predators (from VGK via SJS)
27
Capitals
28
Jets
29
Hurricanes
30
Sharks (from DAL)
31
Flyers (from EDM)
32
Flames (from FLA)
Who are the Top Prospects in the 2025 NHL draft?
While many tend to disagree on the order these players will be selected, most experts have landed on these players being the best in the 2025 class:
Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa, Anton Frondell, Caleb Desnoyers and James Hagens.
Schaefer, D, Erie (OHL): Schaefer is just about unanimously considered to be the best player in this draft class. An elite defenseman, Schaefer hasn't played since Dec. 27 due to a broken clavicle.
Misa, C, Saginaw (OHL): Misa is just 18-years-old and has already drawn comparisons to Steven Stamkos for his scoring prowess.
Frondell, C, Djurgarden (SWE-2): Frondell will spend next season with Djurgarden, but has the potential to be a second-line center with an excellent scoring touch.
Desnoyers, C, Moncton (QMJHL): Desnoyers was the MVP of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoffs, after he had 30 points in 19 games. He was also named the league's top professional prospect.
Hagens, F, Boston College (NCAA): Hagens was excellent as a freshman at Boston College, posting 37 points in 37 games and winning 46% of his faceoffs. He also turned heads for the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championships.