How to Watch the 2025 NHL Stadium Series: Cable & Streaming
One of the coolest parts of the hockey calendar is just around the corner.
On Saturday, March 1, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings will do battle in the open air as part of the NHL's decade-long Stadium Series initiative. Started in 2014, the Stadium Series is just as it sounds—a game held outdoors at a famous stadium. Previously, games have been played at Metlife Stadium, the U.S. Naval Academy, and Soldier Field, to name but a few.
This year's big event will be held at Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes, which makes it only natural that it will play host to another Michigan-Ohio battle. It looks to be an excellent night of hockey and should be an awe-inspiring scene.
In other words, it's something NHL fans will definitely want to tune in for. To that end, here's how to watch the 2025 iteration of the Stadium Series, with cable and via streaming.
How to Watch the NHL Stadium Series 2025 With Cable
First we'll go through how to watch the Blue Jackets-Red Wings outdoors game through traditional mediums.
ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights for the 2025 Stadium Series. As such, the game will be broadcast on the flagship ESPN channel starting at 6 p.m. ET. Any viewer with a cable package that includes ESPN will be able to tune into the game.
To find ESPN in your area, check the local cable listings.
How to Stream the NHL Stadium Series 2025
As ESPN is broadcasting the event, there will be numerous options to stream available to viewers.
Viewers with a cable login can access the ESPN stream for the game via the network's NHL Streaming Hub. The contest will also be broadcast on ESPN+ and Disney+, both of which require a separate subscription.
It should be a fun game of hockey in the chilly Midwestern night.