Hurricanes Player Gets Away With Casually Kneeing Panthers Goalie in the Head

Stephen Douglas

Andrei Svechnikov got away with a knee to the head of Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.
The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes faced off in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs East Final on Tuesday night. Florida had a 3-1 lead in the second period when Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov skated in front of the net and made contact with Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky's head.

No penalty was called, and plenty of people on social media thought that Svechnikov had intentionally tried to hit Bobrovsky with a knee, similar to what Florida's Sam Bennett did to Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz in the last round.

Here's video, with a healthy helping of angry fans:

Despite the hit, Bobrovsky was able to shake it off and continue. While he had given up 28 total goals in the first two rounds of the postseason, Bobrovsky only gave up four goals over the final four games of the Panthers series against Toronto, with Florida winning three of those games.

