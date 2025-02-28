Hurricanes, Sabres Fighting Immediately After Puck Drop Had NHL Fans Buzzing
Sparks were flying early at the Lenovo Center during Whalers Night on Thursday evening.
Immediately after the opening puck drop in the first period, Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens and Carolina Hurricanes center Jesperi Kotkaniemi dropped their gloves and began exchanging some big punches.
The fight didn't last too long, as Cozens hit the deck after a series of swings from Kotkaniemi. After landing on his back, Cozens attempted to get back up and re-engage with Kotkaniemi, but officials weren't having it as they separated the two players.
Kotkaniemi made sure to set the tone early, hoping to light a fire under his teammates as they look to turn Carolina's recent struggles around. Carolina had entered play having lost two straight games following their return from the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, including a humbling 4–0 defeat against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
It seems Kotkaniemi achieved what he had set out for, as the Canes poured in three goals in the first 10 minutes of the game.
Fans on social media were loving the intense start to Thursday's game, and they had plenty to say about the early skirmish.