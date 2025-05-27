Hurricanes Shut Out Panthers to End Infamous Conference Finals Losing Streak
For almost 20 years, the Carolina Hurricanes and the Eastern Conference finals had an adversarial relationship.
In 2009, 2019 and 2023, the Hurricanes made it to the NHL's semifinal round with a shot at the Prince of Wales Trophy. They were swept on all three occasions by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers, respectively.
This year, the Panthers jumped out to a 3–0 lead—and extended Carolina's conference finals losing streak to a record 15 consecutive games. That streak, however, is no more.
The Hurricanes beat Florida 3–0 Monday evening on the road, narrowing the Panthers' series lead to 3–1 behind 20 saves from goalie Frederik Andersen. Forward Sebastian Aho, center Jordan Staal and center Logan Stankoven provided the goals for Carolina.
The win was the Hurricanes' first in a conference finals game since June 1, 2006, when Carolina—then less than a decade into its Research Triangle existence—beat the Buffalo Sabres 4–2 in Game 7 to advance to the Stanley Cup finals.
They'd eventually win it all that year in a memorable seven-game series against the Edmonton Oilers. The Hurricanes have their work cut out for them if they want to replicate that in 2025.