Hurricanes Troll Devils With Perfect Tweet After 4-1 Win in Game 1
The Carolina Hurricanes delivered a convincing victory in their playoff opener on Sunday, taking care of business against the New Jersey Devils 4–1 in front of their home crowd at the Lenovo Center.
After the game, the Hurricanes fired off a perfect tweet to celebrate their Easter Sunday victory, clearly thrilled about the result to kick off the postseason.
"NOT TODAY SATAN," wrote the Hurricanes on X, formerly Twitter.
Sorry, Devils. A victory, today of all days, simply was not in the cards. There would be no rising up in comeback fashion once Carolina jumped out to a 3–0 lead. Jalen Chatfield opened the scoring in the first period followed by two goals in the second period from Logan Stankoven.
Andrei Svechnikov closed things out with an empty net goal late in the third period to secure the win.
Game 2 is set for Tuesday, April 22 at 6:00 p.m. ET from the Lenovo Center before the series shifts to New Jersey for Games 3 and 4.