Hurricanes Troll Devils With Perfect Tweet After 4-1 Win in Game 1

Karl Rasmussen

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov against New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov against New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center / James Guillory-Imagn Images
The Carolina Hurricanes delivered a convincing victory in their playoff opener on Sunday, taking care of business against the New Jersey Devils 4–1 in front of their home crowd at the Lenovo Center.

After the game, the Hurricanes fired off a perfect tweet to celebrate their Easter Sunday victory, clearly thrilled about the result to kick off the postseason.

"NOT TODAY SATAN," wrote the Hurricanes on X, formerly Twitter.

Sorry, Devils. A victory, today of all days, simply was not in the cards. There would be no rising up in comeback fashion once Carolina jumped out to a 3–0 lead. Jalen Chatfield opened the scoring in the first period followed by two goals in the second period from Logan Stankoven.

Andrei Svechnikov closed things out with an empty net goal late in the third period to secure the win.

Game 2 is set for Tuesday, April 22 at 6:00 p.m. ET from the Lenovo Center before the series shifts to New Jersey for Games 3 and 4.

KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

