Islanders Dismiss Hall of Fame Executive Lou Lamoriello After Lackluster Season
The Lou Lamoriello era on Long Island has come to a close.
The New York Islanders will not renew the contract of their president and general manager, they announced Tuesday afternoon. Lamoriello, 82, has held his current posts since May and June of 2018.
This season, the Islanders played lackluster hockey en route to a 35-35-12 season; their .500 points percentage was their lowest since '18.
A member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, Lamoriello is one of the most revered executives in hockey history. He was the godfather of the New Jersey Devils' turn-of-the-century dynasty, helping the team win Stanley Cups in 1995, 2000 and 2003.
After leaving the Devils in 2015, Lamoriello worked briefly for the Toronto Maple Leafs before taking charge of New York.
The Islanders have not won a Stanley Cup since winning four in a row from 1980 to '83. Their last postseason series win came in 2021, when they came within a win of a berth in the Stanley Cup finals.