Islanders Minor Leaguer Hit With 10-Game Suspension for Dirty Move Against Official
An AHL player has been issued a lengthy suspension after committing a dirty and dangerous act against a game official.
Bridgeport Islanders left winger Adam Beckman has been suspended 10 games for the abuse of an official stemming from an incident during Saturday's game against the Charlotte Checkers. During the third period of the April 5 game, Beckman could be seen pursuing a loose puck behind the net when he skated directly into a referee and shoved him into the boards.
Have a look at the scary incident:
Beckman will miss all five games remaining in the regular season for Bridgeport. A free agent at the end of the season, he'll be forced to miss five games for whatever AHL team he plays for next, too.
In 2024-25, Beckman started the season with the Utica Comets, the AHL affiliate of New Jersey Devils, before being traded to the Islanders in March. He recorded 33 points in 43 games for Utica and had seven points in 12 games for Bridgeport, giving him a total of 40 points in 55 games on the year.
A former third-round pick of the Minnesota Wild back in 2019, Beckman has played in a total of 23 NHL games in his career, last appearing in a game in the 2023-24 season.